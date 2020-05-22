Life Story: Millicent Kraft, 92; Member Of Elizabeth Avenue Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary

Millicent Kraft passed away on May 20 in the early evening. She was 92 years old.

Millicent and her future husband, George, were born and grew up in Somerville, where they lived down the street from each other. Millicent and George were married November 5, 1949 and moved to Franklin Township in 1957.

Millicent was a longtime parishioner of Our Lady of Mercy Roman Catholic Church in South Bound Brook where she was a member of the Rosary Altar Society. She also was a member of the Elizabeth Avenue Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. Millicent danced and sang with The Swinging Singing Seniors and was active in the Franklin Township Senior Center. When her children were grown, she worked at AT&T in the Building Services Department.

She was predeceased by her husband, George, and by their son, Timothy. Millicent is survived by her children and their spouses Patricia Kraft and her husband, Andrew; Kathleen Kraft; Edmund Kraft and his wife, Cheryl; Kevin Kraft and his wife, Jennifer; and Alice Kraft, wife of Timothy. She is also survived by her brother, John Fialka and his wife, Jean. Millicent was “Nana” to 8 grandchildren: Keriann, Gregory, Kevin, Maria, Jonathan, Timothy, Danielle, and Scott. She was also “Great Nana” to 3 great-grandchildren: Rowan, Desmond, and Kieran. Millicent leaves behind her legacy of food, fun, and sun.

Funeral services will be held privately.



