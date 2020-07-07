Life Story: Michael Gianotto, 75; Longtime Township Volunteer

Michael F. Gianotto passed away on July 5 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. He was 75 years old.

Mr. Gianotto was born in Tyndall Field, Florida but was a lifetime resident of Franklin Township. During the early years of his career, he worked as an electrician with Franklin Electric. He went on to obtain multiple licenses from the State of New Jersey including Construction Code Official, Inspector and Sub Code Official and Instructor. He was the Vice President of Rutgers Electrical Supply, was employed by GPU Energy as a Senior Project Consultant, as a State of New Jersey Construction Official and for South Brunswick Board of Education as a Project Executive and Construction Official.

Mr. Gianotto used his knowledge of project development and certifications voluntarily as well. He was the Chairman of the Redevelopment Agency of Franklin Township, a member of the Planning Board of Franklin Township, and served as Chairman of Facilities and Personnel of Franklin Township Board of Education. He was also an Executive Director and Charter Member of the Marconi Foundation.

He was pre-deceased by his siblings Frank, Ann Marie and Patrick Gianotto.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years Gale (Falgiano) Gianotto, stepson Mark Mazzone and sister in law Dorothy Gianotto along with his many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. July 8 at the Gleason Funeral Home, with a funeral service at 7:30 p.m. All other services will take place privately. Please conform to social distancing guidelines while inside the funeral home. We kindly ask face masks be used at all times while visiting and for visitors to minimize time spent inside the funeral home. We thank you for your understand in using these precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Please consider a contribution in Mr. Gianotto’s name to the Franklin Township PBA Local 154 PO BOX 154 Somerset NJ 08873.



