Life Story: Maurice Mesulam, 95; Turkish Military Officer, Basketball Player

Maurice Mesulam passed away peacefully on April 23 in Somerset. He was 95 years old.

Mr. Mesulam was born in Istanbul, Turkey. He served as an officer in the Turkish Military and played on the Turkish Maccabiah Basketball Team.

Mr. Mesulam came to The United States at the age of 31 and resided with his aunt Lena and uncle Max in the Bronx, while attending New York University, where he learned English as his fourth language. He grew up speaking French, Turkish and Ladino (an ancient hybrid form of Spanish and Hebrew).

He then lived in Manhattan and began his life long career as an Export Manager with The Oxy Dry Corporation. A business opportunity enabled he and his wife, Audrey, to move to Shannon, Ireland where both of their children were born. In 1968 the family moved to Somerset.

He was a longtime member of Temple Beth El in Somerset. Maurice enjoyed playing and watching sports of all kinds. His favorite sports to play as an adult were tennis and volleyball, and he also was a recreational soccer coach. He loved music and was an exceptional singer. As an avid traveler, he and Audrey traveled the world extensively.

He was predeceased by his mother Donna, Father Kemal and many loving cousins. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Audrey Mesulam and their children Denise Liberatore and Jeffrey Osman, and Steven Mesulam and Julia Lager-Mesulam. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Joshua and Alexis Liberatore, Eli and Ari Mesulam, and his cousins Leon Gulzari and Lucette Kassavi. He will be deeply missed.

Funeral services are taking place privately.

Please consider a contribution in Mr. Mesulam’s name to The Franklin Food Bank (https://franklinfoodbank.org).



