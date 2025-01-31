Life Story: Mary Sullivan, 84; 1st Grade Teacher At St. Matthias School

Mrs. Mary Sullivan passed away on Sunday, January 26, at her home in Somerset. She was 84 years old.

Mary was born and raised in Manhattan. She graduated from the Academy of the Sacred Heart High School and furthered her education by earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Marymount College. She then went on to gain a Master’s Degree from Hunter College.

Mary married her husband Jack in 1966 and worked as a teacher in the New York City Public Schools. She also taught at Good Shepherd Grammar School, which she attended as a young girl.

In 1976, the Sullivan family relocated from New York to Somerset, where Mary would live until her passing. She was employed as a first-grade teacher at St. Matthias School for many years. A devout Catholic, she played an active role in the St. Matthias parish community, serving as a Eucharistic Minister.

After retiring, Mary eagerly seized the opportunity to help care for her grandchildren. She was also fortunate to travel extensively to Paris, Scotland, and Ireland, but she most enjoyed spending time with her family in the Hamptons.

Mrs. Sullivan was preceded in death by her husband, John “Jack” Sullivan, in 1992. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Patrick and Mary Geraghty, as well as her siblings, Helen Geraghty and Patricia Deely.

She is survived by her children, Mary Anne Sullivan and her husband, Miroslav Reba, and John Sullivan and his wife, Kimberly. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren: Mara Catherine Reba, Nora Catherine Sullivan, and Margaret Grace Sullivan.

Visiting will take place from 3-7 p.m. February 2 at Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, and from 9-930 a.m. February 3 at the funeral home.

A 10 a.m. funeral mass will be held at St. Matthias Church in Somerset, and interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Piscataway.

Please consider making a contribution in Mrs. Sullivan’s name to St. Matthias School at 170 John F. Kennedy Boulevard, Somerset, NJ 08873.

