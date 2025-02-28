Life Story: Martin J. Molnar, 58; Was New Brunswick Police Officer

Martin J. Molnar, 58, of Franklin Park, passed away on February 25 at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

Born on November 2, 1966, in New Brunswick, Martin was raised in his hometown before settling in Franklin Park in 1995.

He dedicated his career to serving the community. He was a Middlesex County Sheriff Officer and also served on the Middlesex County Dive Team. He then became a New Brunswick Police Officer where he sometimes served as a bike patrol officer.

Beyond his profession, Martin had a passion for tennis, fresh and saltwater fishing, and a deep appreciation for classic cars and motorcycles. A skilled handyman, he was known for his ability to fix just about anything and was affectionately called a “numbers guy” by his wife. He will be remembered for his intelligence, quick wit, and occasional stubborn streak.

Martin was predeceased by his mother, Julia Molnar; his sisters, Benny Willman, and Bernice Grover, along with her husband, Bob.

He is survived by his beloved wife of over 30 years, Patricia Molnar; their son, Chris Molnar, and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family who will cherish his memory forever.

Family and friends are invited to gather for visitation from 4-8 p.m. March 5 at Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street.

Funeral services will be held at 8 a.m. March 6 at the funeral home, followed by a 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Cecilia Church in Monmouth Junction. All services will conclude at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Martin’s memory may be made to the American Heart Association (www.heart.org) or the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org).

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments