Life Story: Manfred Ganzer, 75; Longtime Township Resident, Math Teacher

Manfred Walter Ganzer, 75, passed away on January 22 at Regency Heritage Care Center in Somerset.

Mr. Ganzer was born September 3, 1945 in Newark to the late Walter and Elsie (Zinsmeister) Ganzer. He grew up in Union before settling in Somerset, where he resided with his wife Isabelle (McDade) Ganzer since 1970.

Fred attended Kean University, formerly Newark State College, where he earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Math Education. He was a dedicated and beloved math teacher at Metuchen High School for 41 years.

Fred coached for the Franklin Township Soccer Club for many seasons, and he especially loved to coach his two children, Matthew and Chrissie. For almost two decades, he spent the summers managing the Green Brook Swim Club, where he developed long-lasting friendships and served as a mentor to his young staff. Fred enjoyed playing basketball with his former colleagues from Metuchen, and, in later years, he also loved to play in the Franklin Township Senior Softball League. He was active in the community by serving as a member of the Franklin Township Republican Committee. Lastly, he was active in his alumni fraternity, Sigma Beta Tau.

Fred loved staying active and being outdoors, gardening and “picking up sticks” in the yard. He thoroughly enjoyed when the neighborhood children would come over to “help” him with the yard work. Fred was a history buff who also loved fishing, collecting stamps and coins, and being a beer and wine “connoisseur,” always eager to try new craft beers and different wines. He was an avid Giants and Yankees fan, one of his idols being Mickey Mantle. In addition, he loved country music and watching Gunsmoke reruns.

Fred was a loving husband, proud father, adoring Opa, and a caring friend.

He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Isabelle, his son, Matthew Ganzer, his daughter Christina Zambri and her husband Michael, and his granddaughter, Isabelle Marguerite. He is also survived by his brothers-in-law and their spouses, Joseph and Roseanne McDade and Harry and Dorothy McDade, as well as his sister-in-law, Patricia McDade; his cousin, Heidi Grüner; his goddaughter, Bettina Grüner; and his dearest friends, Daniel and Kathy Frolich. He seemed to positively impact anyone he met and will be missed by so many. He was truly an honorable man.

Funeral services will be private under the care of the Gleason Funeral Home and at the request of the family.

Services will be streamed on Tuesday, January 26th at 11:00 A.M. Please use this link to access the Stream. When they click on the link a page will open up and video will start. At times they may have to click on a play button on the screen.

Memorial contribution can be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate or to the American Lung Association at www.lung.org.



