Life Story: Loretta (Yablonski) Csorba, 89; Was Assembly Line Worker

Loretta (Yablonski) Csorba of Somerset died April 13 at Spring Hill Assisted Living, Somerse. She was 89.

Born in Pittston, PA, Mrs. Csorba resided in Somerset for most of her life.

Prior to her retirement many years ago, she worked as a assembly line worker with Temple Industries located in South Plainfield.

A former communicant of St. Matthias Church, Somerset, Loretta enjoyed gardening and she also was an avid knitter.

She was predeceased by her husband, Andrew, in 2015 and a brother, John Yablonski, in 2018.

Surviving are two daughters, MaryAnne Chupela (Andrew) and Patricia Raya (Alfred); one son, Andrew Csorba (JoAnn); one sister, Carol Coogan; her sister-in-law, Laura Yablonski; six grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter.

Visitation and services will be at 10 a.m. April 17 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, with an 11 a.m. funeral service.

Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Piscataway.

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments