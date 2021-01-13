Life Story: Latchman Ramjattan,78; Guyana Native

Latchman Ramjattan, of Somerset passed away on January 11 at St. Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick. He was 78.

Born in Letter Kenny Village, Guyana, he has lived in Somerset since 1978.

Surviving are his wife, Mardai; sons, Chandradat, Indarjeet and Mahendra Ramjattan; daughters, Rohanie and Anita Ramjattan; sisters, Dorothy Dowlat, Jane Persaud, Sabo Dass and Anjo Dass; and grandchildren, Ariel, Tarun, Teerana and Jason.

Visitation will be held on January 16 from 8:30 to 10:30 AM at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset with a service at 10:30. Burial to follow in Franklin Memorial Park, North Brunswick.



