Life Story: Jules Becker, 91; Korean War Veteran

Added by Bill Bowman on March 4, 2021.
Saved under Obituaries

Jules H Becker of Franklin Park died peacefully March 3 with his family by his side.
He was 91.

Born in The Bronx, he resided in Brooklyn, then Matawan before moving to South Carolina.

Prior to his retirement many years ago, he worked as a General Superintendent of Construction, working with several different construction companies, last working for Morris Diesel, Manhattan.

Mr. Becker proudly served his country during the Korean Conflict with the US Army.

Surviving are two sons Marc and his wife Aida and Robert and his wife Cindy; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

All services were held privately.

