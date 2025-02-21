Life Story: Joseph Tagliarini, 92; Was Chemical Supervisor

Joseph Tagliarini of Monroe passed away on February 17 at Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center, Plainsboro. He was 92.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, Mr. Tagliarini resided in Somerset for most of his life before moving to Monroe 20 years ago.

Prior to his retirement, he worked as a Chemical Supervisor for 40 years with American Cyanamid, Bound Brook.

Mr. Tagliarini was a communicant of St. Mary’s Mount Virgin Church (Parish of the Visitation), and he was a 4th Degree Member of the K of C Council # 6572, both of New Brunswick.

Joe enjoyed playing tennis well into his 70’s and he took pride in teaching his grandchildren to fish and hunt.

He was predeceased by his wife Mary Grace Tagliarini in 2014 and his son-in-law David Howarth in 2023.

Surviving are his five daughters, Kathryn Howarth; Nancy Heyman; Mary Jo Porterfield and her husband Walter; Lynne Sweat, and Laurie Ann Gibbons and her husband John; 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He also survived by his former son-in-law Larry Heyman.

Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. February 25 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset.

Funeral service will take place at 9:15 a.m. February 26 from the funeral home, followed by a 10 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Mary’s Mount Virgin Church (Parish of the Visitation), New Brunswick.

Interment will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery, New Brunswick.

