Life Story: Jonathan E. Muller, 38; RWJUH Registered Nurse

Jonathan E. Muller of Franklin Park passed away on June 14 at home. He was 38.

Born in Princeton and raised in Skillman, he lived in Franklin Park since 2005.

He graduated from Montgomery High School in 2000 and then attended Raritan Valley Community College where he received his Associates Degree in Nursing. He received his nursing BSN from American Sentinel University in 2013.

He worked as a Registered Nurse at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick for 15 years.

Jonathan was an EMS & Police Scanner enthusiast and loved all types of technological gadgets. Most of all, he was known for his compassionate heart and generosity towards others.

From the age of 12, Jon was involved in such community service activities as a junior EMT cadet for the Montgomery Township Rescue Squad, a certified EMT, and a volunteer at The Medical Center at Princeton. When he graduated from high school he was recognized as “A True Good Samaritan”.

Surviving are his parents, Vincent Muller and Joan Kantor Muller of Winston Salem, NC, brothers Steven (Yessica) Muller of Manville, Kenneth Muller of Winston Salem, NC, Christopher Muller of Kernersville, NC and sister Deborah Zeballos of Kernersville, NC. Jon was a special uncle to his nieces Erica and Gabriella Zeballos, and nephews Austin, Aiden, Jacob, and Connor Muller.

End of life arrangements were managed by Gleason Funeral Home of Somerset, New Jersey.

A memorial service will be held at a future date.

Donations in his loving memory can be made to Montgomery Emergency Medical Services P.O. Box 105 Belle Meade, NJ 08502. All donations are tax deductible.



