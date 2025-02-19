Life Story: James Pettit Jr., 92; Former Township Engineer

James Pettit Jr., 92, passed away February 17 at Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Camden.

Mr. Pettit was born on December 28, 1932, in Hartford, Connecticut to the late James and Mary (Shea) Pettit. He was raised in Queens, New York, and later lived in Livingston and Mount Holly before settling in Somerset in 1966, where he and his family resided for many years. He later moved to Newton and most recently to Collingswood.

James attended Manhattan College, earning a bachelor’s degree in engineering. He proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam era, achieving the rank of First Lieutenant. Upon completing his reserve duty, he was promoted to Captain.

While living in Somerset, he served as the township engineer and was an active member of the Republican Club. He was also a devoted parishioner of St. Matthias Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus.

James was an avid fisherman, with a particular love for saltwater fishing. A natural athlete, he played semi-professional baseball and enjoyed hockey. He was also a history enthusiast and loved traveling with his wife. Above all, he appreciated a good meal and never complained when it was one of his wife’s.

Mr. Pettit was predeceased by his loving wife, Jocelyn Pettit; and his brother, John Pettit.

He is survived by his son, James Pettit and his wife Michelle; his daughters, Kathleen Davidson, Shirley Giampoala and her husband Joe, and Lisa Korkuch; his brother, Lawrence Pettit and his wife Pat; his sister, Mimi Finneran and her husband Jim; his grandchildren, Douglas, Amy, Patrick, and Michael and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

Funeral services will be held at noon a.m. February 21 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Burial and committal services will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in East Brunswick.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a charity of your choice in James’s memory.

