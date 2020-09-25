Life Story: James Edward Tucker, 48; Car Salesman

James Edward Tucker, of Somerset, passed away at home on September 21. He was 48.

Born in Roanoke, Virginia and raised in Montgomery, West Virginia, he also lived in Alabama before moving to Somerset in 1996.

James worked in car sales for various dealerships throughout the central New Jersey area.

He loved grilling, photography and most of all spending time with his family and friends.

Surviving are his wife of 18 years, Dana (nee: Edmonds); sons, Dajon Watkins (active duty – US Army) and Miles Tucker at home; mother and stepfather, Ike Reynolds and Vonory Sinette Reynolds of Montgomery, West Virginia; father & stepmother, Eddie & Miriam Tucker of Talladega, Alabama; brother, E.J. Tucker also of Talladega, Alabama; and sister, Courtney Newkirk of Baltimore, Maryland.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 26th at 9 AM at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset, followed by a 10 AM funeral service. Entombment to follow in Franklin Memorial Park, North Brunswick.

In recognition of the COVID-19 crisis please maintain appropriate social distance during the visitation and service. When visiting, face coverings must be worn at all times while inside our facility.



