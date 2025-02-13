Life Story: Helen Irene Shanosky, 91; Longtime Township Resident

Helen Irene Shanosky, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully at home on February 9 at the age of 91.

Born and raised in Coaldale, Pennsylvania, Helen was proud of her Slovak roots and embraced her husband Leo’s Polish heritage, especially in the kitchen. For 59 years, she made Somerset her home, filling it with family, friends, laughter, and a deep sense of togetherness.

Helen was the heart of every gathering, ensuring that family traditions were honored and passed down. Whether it was Christmas Eve’s Wigilia supper, Easter, or any special occasion, she made sure everyone came together. She was the keeper of family history, sharing stories, wisdom, and a few well-timed opinions to guide each generation.

While family was her greatest joy, Helen also had an adventurous spirit. She and Leo traveled the world, embracing new cultures and experiences. Closer to home, she found joy in the energy of New York City, relishing dinners at her favorite restaurants and the thrill of a Broadway show. She was also an active member of the Franklin Senior Citizens, where she enjoyed friendships and community activities.

Helen’s faith was the foundation of her life. A devoted parishioner of St. Matthias Church, she was a longtime member of the Altar Rosary Society, an active volunteer, and a dedicated worker in the church office.

She was predeceased by her husband, Leo, in 2001; her parents, John and Helen Serdula; her brothers, John and James Serdula, and her sister, Mary Swanson.

Helen loved fiercely, spoke her mind, and made sure her family stayed close. She will be deeply missed, but her love, traditions, and wisdom will live on through those who were lucky enough to know her.

Surviving are her sons and daughters-in-law: Christopher and Kathy of Lake Mary, Florida; Mark and Maureen of West Grove, Pennsylvania; David and Dionne of Basking Ridge; daughter and son-in-law, Leeann and Richard Clark of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; 13 grandchildren: Alyssa, Alex, Thomas, Matthew, Jessica, Bradley, Tyler, Luke, Conor, Todd, Benjamin, Grace and Preston, and six great-grandchildren: Conrad, Garrett, Theodore, Annabell, Fiona and Hallie.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. February 12 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset.

Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. February 13 at the funeral home, followed by 10 a.m. Mass at St. Matthias Church, Somerset.

Burial to follow in Skyview Cemetery, Tamaqua, Pennsylvania.

