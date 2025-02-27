Life Story: Harold ‘Hap’ Harris, 90; Was Township Special Police Officer

With heavy hearts, but steadfast faith, we share that our beloved Harold “Hap” Harris has gone home to be with the Lord. He passed peacefully on February 24, surrounded by those who love him. While we mourn his absence, we take comfort in knowing he now rests in the presence of our Savior, where there is no pain, only eternal peace.

Harold was a man of deep faith, strong values, and unwavering dedication to his family and community. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who cherished his loved ones with all his heart. His love for his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren was unmatched, and they were the joy of his life. His legacy of love and devotion will continue to live on through them.

Harold was a proud Army veteran, embodying the spirit of service and sacrifice. After his military service, he dedicated over 30 years of hard work to PSE&G, providing for his family with diligence and integrity. In addition, he served as a Captain for the Special Police for Franklin Township Police Department, always striving to protect and serve others.

Harold found great joy in the simple, beautiful gifts of life as a longtime farmer. He cherished working the land and embraced the rewards of hard work and faith. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman, finding peace in God’s creation and sharing his love for the outdoors with his family and friends.

His legacy of love, faith, and dedication remains in the hearts of all who knew him. Though we will miss him dearly, we will hold onto the lessons he taught, the memories he created, and the example of faith he lived. His love for his family and his deep faith in God will continue to inspire and guide us.

Harold is survived by his beloved wife, Marie Harris; his children, daughter Jeanne Jones and her Husband Alan, son John Harris and his wife Deb, son James Harris and his wife Dawn, son Jeremy Harris and his wife Tiffany, daughter Jennifer Willshaw and her husband Michael, daughter Jill Jordan and her husband Kevin Staine; his grandchildren, Lindsay Trinrud, Ryan Jones, Matthew Jones, Christopher Harris, Jonathan Harris, Cheyanna Harris, Matthew Harris, Mark Harris, Hannah Willshaw, Kate Willshaw, Jake Willshaw, Jeremy Jordan, Dylan Jordan, Conor Seamans, and Jacob Seamans, and his great-grandchildren, Asher Trinrud, Raine Trinrud, Cole Jones, Caroline Jones, Connor Jones, Sky Harris, Savannah Harris, Jace Harris, Beckham Cooper, and Mason Jones.

Funeral services have been held privately under the professional direction of the Gleason Funeral Home, Somerset.

