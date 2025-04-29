Life Story: Harold Denis McGrath, Jr., 84; Former Food Bank Executive Director

Harold Denis McGrath, Jr., a devoted husband and father, passed away peacefully on April 25, at the age of 84.

Born on January 17, 1941, in Brooklyn, New York, to the late Harold and Rose (Pokorny) McGrath, he was a graduate of Brooklyn Prep High School and went on to earn his Bachelor’s Degree from Polytechnical Institute of Brooklyn.

In 1962, he began his professional journey at Western Electric, but it was at AT&T where Denis truly found his calling. Over the years, he worked diligently and rose through the ranks to become an accomplished electrical engineer, retiring in 1989.

In retirement, Denis remained active and community minded. He found joy and camaraderie working at local hardware stores. Denis and his wife Dorothy met when Denis “was old enough to cross the street by himself.” He and his beloved bride of 61 years made their home in Somerset, where they raised a loving family and built a life rooted in service.

From 2000 to 2010, Denis served as the Executive Director of the Franklin Food Bank, where his leadership and compassion made a lasting impact on much of the community. He also served on the Board of Directors of the Epilepsy Foundation of New Jersey, served as the President of the Franklin Township Little League and was an active member of the Franklin Township Chamber of Commerce.

A devout Catholic, Denis was a long-time member of St. Matthias Church, where he also belonged to the Knights of Columbus. His faith and values shone through in every facet of his life.

Denis was an exceptional photographer, capturing many moments for all to enjoy. He found joy in crafting stained-glass, making macrame, woodworking, and cultivating an ever-growing abundance of houseplants. He was also an avid cyclist; he was deeply involved with the Tour de Franklin, a cause close to himself and his community. When he wasn’t creating or giving back, Denis could often be found in his chair, watching PBS — with a mug of Starbucks close by. Denis also enjoyed his Milano cookies and Entenmann’s fudge cakes. Denis will be remembered for his kindness, dedication, and the many ways he touched his community.

Denis is predeceased by his parents, Harold and Rose (Pokorny) McGrath, his sister Rosemary Kiernan and his great grandson Matthew.

He is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy; their children,Carol Negvesky and husband Michael, Kevin McGrath and wife Seema, Diane Stephens and husband Ken along with Kathleen Foley and husband Shawn. He also leaves behind his brother Frank McGrath and Sister Patricia McGrath.

Denis is blessed to leave behind 12 grandchildren, Michael and wife Lisa, Aimee and husband Dan, Andrew and fiancé Nadia, Connor and wife Sarah, Brent, Sean, Ciaran, Annalise, Colin, Carolyn, Jack and Kayla. He is also blessed with four great Grandchildren, Brayden, Mackenzie, Jacob and Logan.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Candle Lighters Foundation, which helps fund the education for children with intellectual and developmental disabilities, via this link: https://www.thecandlelighters.org/in-memory-of-harold-denis-mcgrath

A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. April 29 at St. Matthias Church, with graveside committal services to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.

