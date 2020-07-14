Life Story: Gregory Dolphin, 48; Former Township Resident

Gregory Dolphin, 48, passed away on July 9.

Gregory was born September 27, 1971 in New Brunswick, the son of William and Patricia (Clemis) Dolphin. He was raised in Somerset and lived there for many years, before relocating to West Orange.

Gregory attended Somerset County VoTec, where he obtained the skill to repair cars and trucks. He owned and operated Lucky 13, an auto shop in West Orange. Gregory was a history enthusiast and loved to work on cars, trucks and bikes. He also loved animals, especially his cats. Above all, Gregory was a friend to all and would help anyone in need.

He is survived by his son, Shane Dolphin; his parents, William and Patricia Dolphin; his maternal grandmother, Marion “Sugar Grammie” Bradford; his brothers, Patrick Dolphin and his wife Kathleen and Martin Dolphin and his wife Ellen, his nephews, Matthew, Zachary and Samuel; his nieces, Caitlyn and Jackie. He is also survived by his friends. Donna Snedeker, Allyson Hewlett, Lissette Tapanes, Mark Sthul and many other friends and extended family.

Family and friends may visit on from 3 to 7 p.m. July 15 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset.

A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. July 16 at St. Matthias Church in Somerset. Burial and Committal services will follow at Fair Lawn Memorial Cemetery in Fair Lawn.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org or to the Society of St Vincent de Paul at St Matthias Church at www.svdpatsm.wordpress.com. Donations can also be made to Cameron Animal Hospital & Rescue 417 Bloomfield Ave. Montclair, NJ 07042 and People for Animals, Hillside, NJ.



