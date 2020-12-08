Life Story: Gladys ‘Elaine’ Haney, 98; Loved Camping

Gladys “Elaine” Haney (nee Perfater) of Somerset passed away peacefully on December 7. She was 98.

For the past 10 years Elaine lived in Somerset, most recently as a resident of Somerset Woods and Spring Hills Assisted Living.

Prior to moving to NJ in 2011, Elaine enjoyed her retirement in New Bern, NC and Charles Town, WV. She was raised in Ewing, and graduated from Pennington High School. Throughout her married life she lived in Yardley, PA; Easton, MD; and Ewing. She retired in 1984 from Ewing High School, where she had been a guidance office secretary for 15 years.

Elaine was strong-willed and feisty until the day she left us. She loved camping, spending time at the beach, and hosting her family for Thanksgiving while living in Charles Town. Her hobbies included playing bridge, gardening, knitting, reading, doing crossword puzzles, and ceramics. She had a strong faith in God, and attended church throughout her adult life until she was no longer able.

She thoroughly enjoyed visits from family and extended family, especially during the last few years of her life when she was no longer able to venture out on her own, and being included during holidays and special occasions once she moved to NJ. Her cat, Boots, was a source of comfort and company for many years.

Elaine was predeceased in 1986 by her husband of 43 years, George Hugh Haney and her brother Charles Perfater. She is survived by her 4 sons: William (Kathy) of Boyce, VA; John (Maureen) of Somerset, NJ; Paul (Sheree) of Page, AZ; and Peter (Kathleen) of Burlington, NC. She also leaves behind her 9 grandchildren: Brian (Darlene) Haney, Jonathan Haney, Philip (Sheena) Haney, Andrew Haney, Megan (Tim) Ryan, Ryan (Stacey) Haney, Daniel (Alexandra) Haney, Zachary (Ashley) Haney and Robert (Jennifer) Haney; 10 great-grandchildren: James, Chelsea, Abigail, Sadie, Lennon, Oliver, Blake, Harrison, Kathleen and Quinn; and her sister-in-law June Perfater.

A celebration of Elaine’s life will be held on Sunday, December 13 from 2:00-4:00 at Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset, NJ followed by her funeral at St. Matthias R. C. Church, 168 JFK Boulevard, Somerset, NJ on Monday, December 14 at 10:00. Interment at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Trenton, NJ

In lieu of flowers, please consider sending donations to the NJ Humane Society in Elaine’s memory.



