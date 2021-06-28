Life Story: Gerard “Jerry” Connelly, 63; Former St. Matthias Basketball Coach

Gerard “Jerry” Connelly, 63, passed away on June 23, 2021, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.

Mr. Connelly was born June 25, 1957, in Queens, New York to the late Edward and Eileen (Carr) Connelly. In 1987, Jerry settled in Somerset with his wife, Mary, to raise their family.

Jerry attended St. John’s University, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Finance. He was a skilled technology consultant and incredible salesman for various companies in New York and New Jersey. He was a longstanding parishioner of St. Matthias Church in Somerset and a member of the AOH. Jerry loved sports, especially basketball and his beloved New York Mets. As Jerry grew older his love for sports evolved into a passion for coaching. He was an active coach from 1995-2015 for St. Matthias basketball and various recreational teams within Central Jersey.

Jerry had a passion for gardening and loved to work around the house. Some of his favorite hobbies included grilling, bike riding, date nights with Mary, and walking around the neighborhood. His favored leisure destinations included the Jersey Shore and Ocean City, MD. Jerry was a devoted husband, a loving father, a supportive brother, a caring uncle, a faithful friend, and a master storyteller who will be missed by many.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Mary Connelly; Jerry’s two sons, Chris & his wife Fernanda, Danny & his partner Morgan, and Jerry’s daughter, Meaghan & her partner Shane. He is also survived by his sisters, Eileen Bergin and her husband Richard, Michaelle Williams, Kathy Adler and her husband Richard, Maureen Kopping and her husband Ron, his cousin Dennis O’Grady and wife Patty, along with a host of loving nieces, nephews and friends.

Family and friends may visit from 6-9 p.m. June 29 and 3-5 p.m. June 30th from 3:00 PM to 5:00 P.M. and 7:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset, NJ.

A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 AM on Thursday, July 1st, 2021, at St. Matthias Church at 168 JFK Blvd in Somerset, NJ. Burial and committal services will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in memory of Mr. Gerard Connelly’s name to the American Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org or to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org.



