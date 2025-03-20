Life Story: Geraldine Davis, 90; Devoted Christian

Geraldine Davis departed this life on March 18 in Somerset.

She was born January 6, 1935, in Moore County, North Carolina to the late Carrie Bennett Murchison and William Henry Murchison. She had two brothers, Herman Bennett, and Henry Murchison (both deceased), and two sisters Lilian McGregor and Criss Murchison of North Carolina.

She graduated from Berkely High School and completed a year of college, before moving to New Jersey to join her childhood friend and future sister-in-law Rebecca Jones Davis (deceased 2016).

In 1957 she married her friend and neighbor Robert C. Davis, who preceded her in death, December 25, 2003. Their union was blessed with two daughters, Robin and Cheryl Davis.

Geraldine worked various jobs in New Jersey, which included nursing home dietician in Montclair, factory work at the Fuller Brush Company in Newark, and retired after 38 years of service at Interbake Foods LLC, formerly known as Bury Biscuits, in Elizabeth.

She was a devoted Christian her entire life and loved to tell us that she was Baptized twice, once in the Baptist Church and once in the Lutheran Church.

Geraldine was a member of Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hillside from 1970 to 2000, where she served on the Church Council, Altar Guild, WELCA (Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church), Vacation Bible School assistant, and participated in Calvary’s various community service projects, including volunteering at the Hillside Food Bank. Her Potluck “sweet potatoes with marshmallows” dish was always in demand.

Geraldine retired and returned to Southern Pines, NC in 2000, to lovingly provide care for her mother. She enjoyed spending time with her cousins.

Geraldine was a faithful member of St James Lutheran Church, NC before her original move to New Jersey, and rejoined in fellowship after retirement, where she provided many acts of service, with the Women of St James, Manna (food ministry), Altar Guild, and Vacation Bible School. She also took part in Adult Bible Study and sang in the church choir, until she returned to Somerset in 2020 to live with her daughters.

Geraldine loved the outdoors, so much that she was always mowing the lawn, raking leaves, and watering her flowers.

She was a big animal lover; she enjoyed walking around the yard with her dogs and giving treats to her cats.

She loved music, played multiple instruments, and was in the high school Band. She also greatly enjoyed dancing and told us she and her partner won a dance contest.

In her free time, Geraldine would hop on the bus and head down to Atlantic City, NJ with $20 pinned inside her blouse for safe-keeping. She was very independent and enjoyed doing her own thing.

While Geraldine was lovingly known by her nieces and nephews as Aunt Gerry and the “Cookie Lady,” she also loved to bake cakes. Her specialty was pineapple upside-down cake.

Friends and family always said that Geraldine, although quiet and soft spoken, had a kind spirit that would bring warmth and comfort to any room she was in.

She leaves to cherish precious memories: her daughters, Robin and Cheryl and granddaughter Taylor Simeon of New Jersey; sisters Lilian, Criss, and sister-in-law Penola “Kitty” Bennett of North Carolina, along with a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Geraldine was dearly loved by all, and known affectionately by many names Bud, Gerri, Geralene, Moon, Mom, and Grandma.

A Letter to Mom/Grandma

Dearest and Beloved, you have always been our calm in a storm and our greatest provider of unconditional love, respect, and support. You were first to voluntarily step in to help whenever needed, and last to make sure everything was resolved. You provided us with Christian values, and told us God the Father, Son and Holy Spirit was our staff and shield to depend on at all times. You taught us that education will open doors to better our position in life, and that we should always embrace new opportunities to keep moving forward. If ever we looked back, learn from it, and “don’t do that again.” Mom/Grandma, you are and will always be our warmest embrace, and it is with heavy hearts that we will open our arms to let you go, with Praise and Thanksgiving to God that in his infinite wisdom, made you the Light of our Lives and Mother/Grandmother.

See you later,

Cheryl, Robin and Taylor

Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. March 28 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 300 Union Avenue, Somerville.

A service will be held at 11 a.m. March 28, at the church.

Internment will be in Franklin Memorial Park, 1800 Route 27, North Brunswick.

Donations can be made on the Adult Day Center’s website www.adultdaycenter.org or mailed to Adut Day Center of Somerset County, 872 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807

