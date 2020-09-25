Life Story: George Moritz, 94; Daughter Lives In Somerset

George Moritz, 94, passed into eternal heaven on September 23, 2020 with his loving children at his side.

George (Iggy) was born in Teaneck, NJ. He graduated from NYU with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He was the owner of Naumer Electric Company in New York City for many years. During this time he married and raised 4 children in Haworth.

George eventually retired and spent his leisure time between Sanibel Island, Florida and Riverdale, NY. George was an avid tennis player and enjoyed boating and fishing. He was a Free and Accepted Mason and served our country proudly in The United States Army .

George leaves behind his beloved daughter Ree Adler of Somerset, Tom Moritz of Kendall Park and Melissa McManus of California along with 7 grand children and 5 great children. He was predeceased by his son George in 2006.

Memorial Service will be private.



