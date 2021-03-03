Life Story: Frederick Langenbacher, 88; Army National Guard Veteran

Frederick Langenbacher, 88, died March 1 with family by his side at St. Peter University Medical Center in New Brunswick.



Mr. Langenbacher was born April 25, 1932 in Newark to the late Frederick and Jean (Mitchell) Langenbacher. Before settling in Somerset in 1987, Fred lived for over 50 years in Maplewood.



Fred graduated from Columbia High School in Maplewood in 1950. While he was in high school, he joined the NJ Army National Guard, where he served honorably for 40 years. Fred also worked for PSE&G as an underground cable splicer, retiring after 42 years. Fred was a parishioner at St. Matthias Church in Somerset. He was also a member of the Elks Lodge 1068 in Somerville and the Eagles Lodge 2137 in Bridgewater. Fred enjoyed horse racing, having owned a few horses himself. He was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoy a round of golf with his friends. Fred also enjoyed going to the shore and a visit to Atlantic City to try his luck at the casino.



Mr. Langenbacher was preceded in death by his father, Frederick Langenbacher Sr.; his mother, Jean Langenbacher; his son, Ricky Langenbacher; his sister, Janet Farmin and his former wife, Rita Holmes Langenbacher.



He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Kathleen Langenbacher; his daughter, Kim Joensen and her companion Robert Kroon; his four grandchildren, Adam, Brooke, Jonny and Trevor; his three great grandchildren, Liam, Emma and Chase and many nieces, nephews and friends.



Family and friends many visit on March 8 from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset, NJ.



Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Matthias Church on JFK Blvd in Somerset. Burial will follow at Brigadier General William C Doyle Veteran’s Cemetery in Wrightstown.



The funeral Mass will be streamed online. Please click HERE to view the live stream.



In lieu of flowers, you might consider donating in Fred’s name to The Wounded Warrior Project, Disabled American Veterans, or The Army Emergency Relief Fund.