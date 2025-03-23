Life Story: Francis McCann, 94; Once Led Township Republicans

Francis (Frank) McCann passed away quietly at his longtime Somerset home. He was 94 years old.

Born and raised in Queens, Frank graduated from NYU with a BS and MBA in economics. While working at Philip Morris, he met Joan, his loving wife of 56 years, who died in 2012. They lived in Queens before moving to Somerset in 1962.

During the Korean war, he served honorably as a medic in Japan. He remained in the reserve until his honorable discharge in 1955.

After 25 years, Frank retired from Metro North Commuter Railroad in 1996 as a Project Manager. In addition to Philip Morris, previously he worked for Con Edison and Sperry Rand in a variety of financial management positions. He was a member of the Institute of Internal Auditors, the American Statistical Association, and currently the Railway Passenger Association.

He and Joan traveled extensively to Africa, Europe, and Asia. They enjoyed rail and other trips in the U.S. As wine lovers and “foodies,” they particularly loved wine dinners and tastings.

Frank led an active community life, beginning as a member of the Jaycees and the Franklin Township Arts Council. He became involved in politics, first as a Franklin Township Republican Club member, then as Committeeman and eventually as party Chairman. He received the state appointment to the Township Housing Authority, serving from 1969 to 1999, including more than 10 years as Chairman. In his official party duties, Frank worked as a poll watcher for almost 30 years.

As a communicant at St. Matthias, he volunteered with the weekend collection count team and for parking at the annual carnival. He served on the Finance Council for more than 10 years as well as other ministries, especially the pro-life ministry. In his commitment to the pro-life movement, he held a number of important positions with the Diocese of Metuchen, among them, parish representative, membership on committees responsible for Legislative Dialogue, and the annual Critical Life Conference. Also, Frank was elected to multiple terms as Treasurer of New Jersey Right to Life, and Chairman of their Somerset County Chapter. The Diocese issued Frank the Disciple of Mercy Award in November 2016, and the Pro Vita award in 2021. In 2022 NJ Right to Life presented Frank their Guardian of Life award.

In addition to his loving wife, Frank is predeceased by his son Kenneth, his parents Frank and Mary McCann, his in-laws Nick and Mary Barbanera and his brother-in-law Dr. Robert Suozzo.

He is survived by his devoted son Paul, and his sister Dolores Suozzo, and 12 nieces and nephews.

A formal visitation will be held at the Gleason Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m. on March 28.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on March 29 at St. Matthias Church. Graveside burial and committal services will follow at St. Peters Cemetery in New Brunswick.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the New Jersey Right to Life Foundation via this link: New Jersey Right to Life.

