Life Story: Eva Maria Nagy, 77; Longtime Board Of Education Member, Served On Various Organizations

Eva Maria Nagy of Califon went home to be with the Lord on November 27 at the age of 77, surrounded by her loving husband and children.

Eva’s life was based on values that she lived by – the importance of faith, education and service.

She was born in Salzburg, Austria, the daughter of Hungarians Arpad and Maria Bogdany. In 1950, the family immigrated to the United States as displaced persons during World War II. They eventually settled in Passaic, where Eva grew up with her parents and two brothers, Arpi and Joe.

Her family was very involved in the Hungarian Reformed Church and in cultural initiatives and events. In 1964, Eva was crowned “Miss Hungary” representing American Hungarians in the northeast.

The importance of education in her life started with teaching Sunday School in her family’s church. She graduated from Trenton State College with a degree in Secondary Education.

In 1966, Eva met Szabolcs Nagy who was serving as the student pastor at the Hungarian Reformed Church. Together, they served as youth group leaders. On June 10, 1967 they married and soon moved to Alpha, where her husband served as pastor at the United Presbyterian Church of Alpha. During their 10 years in Alpha, they built a new church building and a parsonage. Both of their children were born during this wonderful time.

Eva and Szabolcs moved their family to Somerset in 1977 and remained living in Franklin Township for over 40 years. As her children grew up in Franklin Township, she became involved in the Choir Parents and PTA organizations. Her deep commitment to education continued when she was elected to the Franklin Township Board of Education on which she served for 22 years and 15 years as President. As President, Eva offered leadership and continuity in the Board’s mission and dedication to the education of all students. She led the Board and community in three successful referendums for building two new elementary schools, a new high school and several additions and renovations.

Knowing the importance of bringing the voice and vision of the school district to the community, Eva was also active in the township. Her involvement included: founding member and Trustee of the Franklin Foundation for Educational Excellence, members of the Advisory Board of Raritan Valley Community College’s Franklin Center, the Board of Directors of the Franklin Chamber of Commerce, the Municipal Alliance Against Drug & Alcohol Abuse Youth Service Commission, and the Franklin Youth Initiative and Board of Trustees for Week of the People.

In 1997, together with key members of the community, she created the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Breakfast Committee which was composed of various community leaders and citizens who award scholarships to youth in Franklin. Eva was very proud of her work, centered on bringing all aspects of Franklin Township’s very diverse community together.

Over the years, Eva’s involvement in public education grew to county, state and national levels. On the county level, Eva, as President, was instrumental in re-building Somerset County School Boards Association. She was a member of the Governor’s Teacher Recognition Committee, Convener of the Alliance of Education Associations and Chairperson of the Somerset County Professional Board. Eva was the first in Somerset County to receive both the NJ School Board Association Master Board Member and Certified Board Leader Awards, the highest achievement for a school board member.

At the NJ School Board level, she was Vice President for Legislation and Resolution for four years and a member of the Board of Directors for 12. Eva joined educators around the state to work with the NJQSAC Transition Working Group and participated in several state panels including Governor Christine Whitman’s Panel on Student Violence and Symposium and Examining NJ’s K-12 Assessment Program. Also, on a state level, Eva was member of the Board of Trustees and 4-year Chairperson of the NJ School Insurance Group, the oldest existing insurance pool in the US.

As an NJSBA Officer, Eva represented NJ on regional and national levels where she participated in national dialogue and advocacy of public education for all children with National School Boards Association, making a presentation for them in San Francisco.

In addition to her involvement with public education, as the wife of a minister, Eva offered leadership, support and counseling dealing with life and death realities at the First Presbyterian Church of New Brunswick where her husband pastored until his retirement in 2010. In both this church and in Alpha, Eva served as an advisor and coordinator for religious education, including teaching Sunday School and Confirmation Classes. She served as a member of the Christian Education Committee, Youth Group Advisor, and a Workshop Leader and Speaker for the Women’s Association Board.

Over the past few decades, Eva’s leadership, dedication and service has been recognized through numerous awards including the Franklin Township Food Bank 2003 Citizen of the Year, Franklin Township Rotary Club 2004 Educational Leadership Award, Somerset County Outstanding Woman 2004 Special Recognition Award, American Hungarian Foundation 2006 Distinguished Service Award, Marconi Foundation 2009 Educator of the Year, and Week of the People 2017 Recognition Award.

Eva is survived by her devoted husband of 57 years, Rev. Dr. Szabolcs Nagy; her daughter, Ilona Nagy; her son, Szabi Nagy; grandson Sandor Nagy; brothers, Arpad and Joseph(Terry) Bogdany; nieces, Donielle (Joe) Finding and Kristina (Dan) Warchol, and nephew, JJ Bogdany (Samantha); grand-nieces, Tricia, Nora, Zoe, and Millie, and grand-nephew Joey.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 9:30 a.m. January 4 at Somerset Presbyterian Church, 100 JFK Blvd.

Visitation with the family begins at 11:30 a.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you may consider a donation to an organization that Eva loved and supported; RenewLifeCenternj.org or Franklin Township Martin Luther King Jr. Community Foundation. (FTMLK.org).

