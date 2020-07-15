Life Story: Eugene Thompson, 74; Master Plumber

Eugene Thompson, 74, passed away suddenly on July 12 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Somerville.

Gene was born July 7, 1946 in Paterson. He lived in Vernon before eventually settling in Somerset, where he lived for 19 years.

Gene was a master plumber for over 50 years. He loved keeping busy with new projects; but relaxing in his recliner in front of the TV, or sunning on the lounge chair in the backyard, was where you could frequently find him. He was an avid Lionel train collector and enjoyed working on jigsaw puzzles with his children. Gene loved attending car shows, exploring old quaint towns and belting out his favorite country tunes, but his absolute favorite was creating wonderful memories in his travels with family. He loved Hawaii, cruising and most especially, Disney World. He was a spontaneous man with a large presence. There was no losing him in a crowded room. He had a huge heart and was most known for his extreme generosity. Gene was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, as well as a caring uncle. He was loved by many friends and family and no words can convey how very much he will be missed.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, John Maharg.

He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Karen Thompson; his son, Eugene Thompson and his wife Diane, his daughters, Heather Mancini and her husband Nick, Bryonna Thompson and her fiancé Matt and Summer Thompson. He is also survived by his three grandchildren, Bailey, Kasey & Alli as well as several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, from 2-4 p.m. July 18. A memorial service will begin at 3:30 p.m.

In Lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital at www.Stjude.org/donate or to the Gift of Life Family House at www.giftoflifefamilyhouse.org.



