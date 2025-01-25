Life Story: Emma Gergely, 95; Was Chemical Librarian

Emma Gergely, of Somerset, passed away on January 17 at the Parker at Somerset Assisted Living. She was 95.

Born in New Brunswick, she has lived in Somerset since 2017.

Emma was a graduate of St. Peter’s High School in New Brunswick then later went on to attend Douglass College (now Cook) in 1948. She worked as a Chemical Librarian, first for Honeywell Industries then later for Rutgers University in New Brunswick.

She was a member of the Associate Alumnae of Douglass College. Emma also enjoyed playing Bingo, listening to classical music, watching animals through the window on car rides and Burger King french fries.

Emma is predeceased by her parents, Steven and Julia Gergely; and brother, Steve Gergely.

Surviving are her close friends, Paul and Eleanor Rich of Monroe and Gail Hageman of Albion, Maine; nephew, Steven Gergely of Cape May Court House, and his sons, Ryan and Zak.

Private cremation services have been held under the professional direction of the Gleason Funeral Home of Somerset.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. January 28 at St. Matthias Church, 168 JFK Boulevard, Somerset.

Committal service to follow in St. Peter’s Cemetery, New Brunswick

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments