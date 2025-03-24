Life Story: Ellen Jeanette Yates, 99; Was Township School Aide

Ellen Jeanette Yates (Bixler) of Somerset passed away on December 23 at Parker of Somerset. She was 99 years old.

Born on November 3, 1924, in Ashtabula, Ohio, Jeanette was the daughter of Ellen Mentora Corlew and George Bixler. She graduated from Ashtabula High School and later went on to marry Rolland Yates on March 29, 1946. Together, they had four children: Michael, Patricia, John, and Rhonda.

Jeanette was deeply involved in her community throughout her life. While raising her family, she held numerous volunteer positions, including being an active member of the YM/YWCA in Ashtabula, Ohio. After relocating to Somerset, Jeanette joined the Franklin Women’s Club and became an active member of the Somerset Presbyterian Church in 1970. Her passion for education led her to a fulfilling career as a Title I Aide with the Franklin Township School District, where she retired after many years of service. Jeanette loved working with children and cherished every opportunity to contribute to their learning and growth.

In addition to her volunteer and professional work, Jeanette enjoyed reading, playing bridge, and giving her time to various causes that were close to her heart.

Jeanette is survived by her children, Michael, Patricia, John, and Rhonda; nieces Ruth Holton, Mary Bertolini, and Shelley Hitzel; nephews Tim Andolsek and Eddie Bixler; seven grandchildren, Greg, Jenni, Patrick, Adam, Wesley, Alison, and Jocelyn; four great-grandchildren, Jordan, Joshua, Taylor and Jocelyn, and two great-great-grandsons, Tanner and Parker.

Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. at the Somerset Presbyterian Church on John F. Kennedy Boulevard, followed by a service at 11 a.m. A repast will take place immediately afterward in Fellowship Hall.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

Jeanette’s family and friends will always remember her as a loving mother, grandmother, and devoted volunteer who dedicated her life to helping others and making a lasting impact on her community.

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments