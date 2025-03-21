Life Story: Elise Carol Sheinman-Chiola, 70; Former Somerset Resident

Elise Carol Sheinman-Chiola, 70, passed away peacefully at her home in Edison on March 19.

Born on January 3, 1955, in Bronx, Elise was the daughter of Seymour and Leah (Weinberg) Sheinman. She spent much of her life in Somerset before settling in Edison.

Elise attended Middlesex County College, where she earned her Associate’s Degree. In her early career, she worked in various sales roles before dedicating herself to her family as a homemaker.

Elise is survived by her beloved husband of 41 years, Louis Chiola; her daughter, Sheryl Zydallis, and son-in-law Jason; her stepdaughter, Kelly Bodziak, and son-in-law Vance, and her sister, Lori Turek, and brother-in-law Bruce. She is also lovingly remembered by her four grandchildren, Olivia, William, Logan, and Jadeyn, as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. March 21 at Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset. The family kindly requests that guests arrive by 10:45 a.m. for the service.

Burial and committal services will follow at Beth Israel Cemetery in Woodbridge.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) at www.nami.org.

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments