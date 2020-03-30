Life Story: Dr. Proceso Villarica, 95; St. Matthias Parishioner

Dr. Proceso Villarica passed away on March 28 at St. Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick. He was 95 years old.

Dr. Villarica was born in the Philippines. He was educated at the University of Santo Tomas Faculty of Medicine and Surgery. He practiced as a pediatric surgeon before coming to the United States with his family. He then worked at Montefiore Medical Center in New York before opening his own private practice in Long Island focusing on Rehabilitation Medicine.

He was a parishioner of St. Matthias Church in Somerset and a member of the BLD, Bukas Loob sa Diyos, prayer group. He traveled annually to the Philippines to volunteer as a medical missionary serving the poor rural areas.

Dr. Villarica was predeceased by his brother Amado Villarica and first wife Teofista Villarica.

He is survived by his wife Luzminda and his children Dr. Caesar Villarica and wife Priscila, Ferdinand Villarica and wife Glynis, Maribeth Asuncion, Carmen Villarica, and Minnie Dizon and her husband Carlo. He is also survived by his siblings Cely Lanuza and Florian Ochotorena, his grandchildren Czarina, Frederick, Katie, Angela, Mike, Nicole, Julia, Marc, Arlo, Bailey and Riley, and great grandchildren Kiley, Emma, Garen, PJ, Troy and Juliana.



