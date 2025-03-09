Life Story: David Samuel Thompson, 68; RU Food Services Manager

David Samuel Thompson passed away quietly at his home in Somerset on March 3.

Born on June 17, 1956, in Somerville, David was raised in his hometown of Somerset. He received his education within the Franklin Township Public School system, graduating from High School. Shortly after his graduation, David enlisted in the United States Army where he served as a Mechanic. Upon his honorable discharge in 1985, David went straight into the workforce. He utilized his skills as a Mechanic working for New Jersey Aluminum for several years. David then went on to work for Rutgers University as a Manager of Food Services at their Busch campus.

Beyond his lengthy career, David had a passion for helping others and never wasting a day. Whether it was lending a hand to neighbors, offering support to friends, or tackling home improvement projects for his family, he was always ready to step in and make a difference. His natural talent as a handyman made him the go-to person for anyone in need, and he took great pride in using his skills to serve his community. For David, there was no greater joy than knowing he had made life a little easier for those around him. He loved cooking up barbecue and was a Master Chef on the grill. He enjoyed watching Game shows and Western movies. Whether it was Charles Bronson, John Wayne or the Rifleman, he could sit for hours to watch. Above all else, no past time could compare to spending time with his ten loving grandchildren.

David is predeceased by his parents, Dolores Gardner and Clifford Samuel, his son, Raheem Eggleston of Manhattan (Sylvia), and his brother, Lester, and sister, Cecilia.

David is survived by his three sons, Rashond Smith of Somerset (Vivian), Travis Thompson of Edgewater Park (Sandiya), Darnell Thompson of Plainfield (Katherine), as well as his siblings Linda, Allan, Wilbur, Priscilla, Russell and Sheila. He also leaves behind 10 loving grandchildren—Astajia, Jaden, Arianna, Xavier, Jordan, Ryder, Micaela, Savanah, Bryson, and Luna—along with his great-granddaughter, Nyla.

David will be missed and cherished by all who knew him. A Memorial Service will be held at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, from 2-4 p.m. March 15.

