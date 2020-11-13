Life Story: Coleman Rodgers, 83; US Air Force Veteran

Mr. Coleman Rodgers passed away on November 9 at the Somerset Woods Nursing Center in Somerset. He was 83 years old.

Mr. Rodgers was born in Richmond, Virginia and lived there as a child. He enlisted and served our country faithfully in the United States Air Force. He attended Central Missouri State College and graduated from Rutgers University with a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics. He also earned a master’s in business from Fairleigh Dickinson.

He worked as an Information Services Tech for many years with Crum and Foster Insurance. In the years during his retirement he dedicated much of his time to his church community of Fountain Baptist church in Summit. He was involved greatly with outreach to the incarcerated and the student population.

He was predeceased by his wife Inez Rodgers in 2019. He was also predeceased by a son, Coleman “Michael” Rodgers.

Mr. Rodgers in survived by his sons Kevin Rodgers and his wife Kerry of New Hampshire, and Brian Rodgers of Somerset. He is also survived by his brother Carter Rodgers of Richmond and grandchildren Branden, Jason and Evan.

Services will take place at some point in the future at Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veteran Cemetery in Arneytown, NJ.



