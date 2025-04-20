Life Story: Carlos Rafael Jordan, 79; Worked At NYSE

Carlos Rafael Jordan, 79, passed away on April 16, surrounded by his beloved family, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.

Born in Adjuntas, Puerto Rico, Carlos was the son of the late Epifanio and Sofia (Vera) Jordan. In 1956, at the age of 11, he moved to New York City, where he began building a life marked by hard work, deep values, and enduring love for his family. Eventually, he relocated and made Somerset his home.

Carlos had a long and respected career as an options trade manager on the New York Stock Exchange. Beyond his professional life, he was a man of many passions. He found great joy in gardening, solving puzzles, playing golf, and more recently, exploring the art of cooking. A lifelong baseball enthusiast, Carlos played on a traveling recreational team and was a die-hard Yankees fan. His love for the game kept him playing well into adulthood.

But above all, his greatest joy came from the time he spent with his family; especially his grandchildren, who brought endless happiness to his life. Carlos was also a devoted and longtime parishioner of St. Peter the Apostle Church in New Brunswick, where his faith remained constant throughout the years.

Carlos was predeceased by his brothers, Gilberto and Epifanio Jordan, and his sisters, Brunilda Jordan, Nelida Arce, Clotilde Leon, and Esther Hernandez.

He survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Frances Jordan; their children, Karl Jordan and his wife Lynn, Kim Barton and her husband Shawn, and Clint Jordan and his wife Jessica; his siblings, Israel Jordan, Hector Jordan and his wife Concepcion, Edna Lectora and her husband Pablo, Juan Jordan, Angel Jordan and his wife Evelyn, and Myrta Quiles. He was the proud grandfather of Jacquelyn, Nicholas, and Sophia, and by a multitude of nieces, nephews, extended family members, and dear friends.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects from 4-8 p.m. April 21 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset.

A funeral service will begin at 9:30 a.m. April 22 at the funeral home, followed by a 10 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Peter the Apostle Church in New Brunswick.

Carlos will be laid to rest at St. Peter Cemetery in New Brunswick.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Shrine at www.stjudeshrine.org/contributions.

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments