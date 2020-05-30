Life Story: Barbara Perre, 79; Former Teacher, Bookkeeper

Barbara Perre entered Heaven on May 28, 2020 after suffering a stroke. She was at her vacation home in Lake George, NY, one of her favorite places.

Barbara was born in Jersey City, NJ on May 11, 1942 to John and Lucy Basile (Santelli). She was a loving wife to Leonard Peter Perre for 59 momentous years. Barbara and Len lived in Little Falls for 41 years and later moved to Somerset.

Barbara, extremely determined, earned a BA in Education from William Paterson University while caring for her four children. After teaching elementary school, she enjoyed a long career as the Office Manager and Chief Bookkeeper for Allied Management.

She was a selfless woman who found joy in helping others. As a member of Our Lady of Holy Angels parish, she organized and ran a ski program for children for 14 years. Many girls also benefitted from her kindness when she volunteered as their cheerleading coach. Barbara was an extraordinary fundraiser for Cure SMA in honor of her grandson Peter.

Barbara was spirited and fun-loving. She played the clarinet and the alto saxophone in the high school band and also with an all-male combo band. She married Len at age 19 and they delighted in sharing life’s joys and hardships and were exceptionally dedicated to family. Barbara took great pride in her Italian heritage. She was remarkably affectionate. She made others feel welcomed and special and enjoyed preparing and sharing meals with friends and family. She preferred her Lake George home filled with people, especially her grandchildren who were blessed by her abundant and adoring love. Her many interests included travel, snow skiing and waterskiing, Broadway shows and shopping in NYC, tennis, boating and playing mahjong with friends. Barbara will be terribly missed by many.

Barbara is survived by her husband Leonard Perre, children Lisa DeNicola, Leonard Perre (Adina), Leslie Oross and Allyson Henkel (Tim), sister Joan Casserly and brother John Basile and grandchildren Perry, Gianna, Ian, Gregory, Christopher, Madison, Maxwell, Samuel, Lucy, Nicole and was preceded in death by her grandson Peter.

Services will be private and a memorial mass will be scheduled for a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cure SMA, checks mailed to 925 Busse Road, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 or online at http://events.curesma.org/site/TR/Walk-n-Roll/General?px=1023466&pg=personal&fr_id=3657



