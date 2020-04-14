Life Story: Arlene Ivan, 72; Loved Road Trips

Arlene M. Ivan, 72, of Somerset, passed away in her sleep on April 11 at home.

She was born in Perth Amboy on February 4, 1948 to her loving parents, David, Sr. and Agnes (Leonard) Wolfe.

Arlene worked many years as a hairstylist until physical limitations forced her retirement in 1996.

Arlene loved taking road trips. Her favorites were the Maine coast, visiting lighthouses (Nubble lighthouse her favorite). Myrtle Beach was also a favorite destination and always to Florida to visit her sister and catch a Yankee spring training game. Arlene was also longtime Friend of Bill.

She is predeceased by her brother David Wolfe, Jr.

Surviving is her loving husband of 28 years Thomas Ivan, her wonderful son, Donald,Jr and is wife, Suzette of Milltown, NJ and her loving daughter, Erin Murphy and her partner, Patrick McNally of Nazareth, PA, and her precious grandchildren Casey and Ryan McNally of Nazareth, PA and Keenan and Isabelle Murphy and Jayden Young of Milltown, NJ, her sister, Kathy Coles, and her husband Jerry of Port Richey, FL. and her mother-in-law, Anna Ivan of Parlin and her sister-in-law Mary Ivan of Parlin.

Also surviving are many cousins, nephews, and nieces from New York, Massachusetts, Florida, and California.

Services are being handled privately due to current pandemic. A public memorial service will be held in the future when pandemic restrictions are lifted.



