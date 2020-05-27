Life Story: Ann Szymborski, 87; Longtime Township Resident

Mrs. Ann Szymborski passed away on May 25 at Somerset Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Somerville. She was 87 years old.

Mrs. Szymborski was born in Woodbridge and moved to Franklin Township in 1956. She was a former member of the Congregational Church in Bound Brook.

Mrs. Szymborski was employed as a systems analyst with Lucent Technologies for over 20 years. She retired in 2001. Once retired, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and traveling with her husband.

She was predeceased by her husband Henry Szymborski, former World War II and the Korean War veteran of the United States Army and United States Navy with a Purple Heart and Silver Star recipient. She was also predeceased by her sister Edith Fabian of South Bound Brook and brother William O’Brien from Woodbridge.

Mrs. Szymborski is survived by her Son, Timothy Szymborski and his wife Wendy of Somerset and daughter Nancy Connelly, her siblings Frank, Don, and Robert O’Brien. Grandchildren Kaitlyn and Scott Szymborski and Ryan Connelly.

Funeral services will take place privately under the direction of Gleason Funeral Home in Somerset. Please consider a contribution to the Middlebush Volunteer Fire Department or St. Jude’s Children Hospital at www.stjude.org.



