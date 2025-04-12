Life Story: Andrew Paul Burian, 46; Was Historic Preservation Chairman

Andrew Paul Burian, of Hillsborough and formerly of Somerset, passed away at home on April 10. He was 46 years old.

Born in Rahway and raised in Middletown, Andrew lived in Somerset for many years before settling in Hillsborough last year with his beloved family.

Andrew was a gifted and passionate architect whose talent left an indelible mark on the world around him. Throughout his career in private practice, he worked on numerous prestigious projects, most notably the restoration of the Trenton Bath House and the Count Basie Theater—historic landmarks that reflected his deep appreciation for beauty, legacy, and craftsmanship. Later, he brought his talents to Rutgers University, where he served as a Project Manager for Institutional Planning & Development.

Andrew was a devoted parishioner of St. Matthias Church in Somerset and gave generously of his time as Chairman of the Historic Preservation Commission of Franklin Township. He was also a lifelong music lover and audiophile, and he loved working on home projects that reflected his creativity and design acumen. He was fun, quick with a joke, and always looking for ways to bring people together for a good time.

But above all else, Andrew was a deeply loving husband and father—the heart and soul of his family. He poured his whole self into the lives of his children, coaching Little League, attending every kind of lesson, and being a steady, loving presence in their lives. His love for his family was endless, and his greatest joy came from simply being with them.

Andrew leaves behind his cherished wife and best friend, Carolyn; and his three children, who were the lights of his life—Katharine, Matthew, and John (“Jack”). He is also survived by his loving parents, William and Antonia Burian of Cape May Courthouse; his brother, Richard Burian of Conowingo, Maryland; and his sister, Dawn Piccirillo of Fort Mill, South Carolina. He is now reunited in Heaven with his precious daughter, Emma Marie Burian.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. April 14 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset.

Funeral services will take place at 9 a.m. April 15, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Matthias Church, Somerset.

Andrew will be laid to rest at Franklin Memorial Park in North Brunswick.

