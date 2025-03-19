Life Story: Andre Morosoff, 94; Was Systems Analyst

Andre Morosoff, formerly of Somerset and most recently of Hillsborough, died March 17 at Avalon Assisted Living at Hillsborough. He was 94.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, Mr. Morosoff resided in Somerset for most of his life, moving to Hillsborough nine months ago.

Prior to his retirement in 1980, he worked as a Systems Analyst for 25 years with the Ford Motor Company, Newark.

Andre enjoyed reading, shooting at gun ranges, and loved going to the track to watch horse racing.

He was predeceased by his wife, Evenly, in 2016, and a son, Douglas, in 2023.

Surviving are three sons, Christopher, Matthew and Michael Morosoff; a daughter, Ruth Elghossain; 10 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

All services are private, arrangements have been entrusted to The Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset.

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments