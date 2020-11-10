Life Story: Abigail Griffin, 64; FHS Class Of ’75

Abigail Griffin passed away on November 6 at Care One Care Center in Bound Brook. She was 64 years old.

Ms. Griffin was born in New Brunswick and was raised in Somerset. She graduated from Franklin Township High School in 1975. She has been a resident of North Brunswick for over 35 years. Ms. Griffin was a long time member of the First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens in Somerset. She was employed by Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital as a Unit Clerk (SICU) for over forty years.

She was a devoted mother and had a wonderful sense of style. She loved to shop and could always be counted on to sit in on a good game of spades.

She was predeceased by her parents James Willie and Eva Mae Griffin. She was also predeceased by her son Tyler Smith and a brother James Griffin.

Ms. Griffin is survived by her siblings Roger Griffin, Claude Griffin and wife Novlette all of Somerset, Dorothy Wooding of Savanah, GA., Laverne Tellis of North Brunswick, Rosemary Griffin and Elaine Cooper both of Somerset and Cecelia Lodge and her husband Darren of Texas along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins extended family and friends .

Visiting will be held on November 20 from 10-11:30 AM at the Gleason Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 11:30 AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Park.



