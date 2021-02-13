Quantcast

Lady Warriors Hold On For Win Against North Hunterdon

Added by Bill Bowman on February 13, 2021.
Saved under Coronavirus, High School, Sports
Lady Warrior Christina Midgette drives past North Hunterdon defenders on the way to Franklin’s 53-47 win on February 13.

The Lady Warriors looked a little slow coming off a nearly two-week coronavirus quarantine, but still managed to hold off a pesky North Hunterdon Regional, 53-47 on February 13.

North Hunterdon was helped by some hot hands, especially from the three-point zone, and some mistakes leading to turnovers by the Lady Warriors.

Both boys’ and girls’ programs were put on quarantine in late January, after unspecified contact with a person who had tested positive for the virus, a district official said.

The boys’ returned to the court on February 12, losing to Watchung Hills 79-70. They returned to winning ways on Feb. 13, beating North Hunterdon, 46-24.

In the girls’ game, the Lady Warriors jumped off to a quick 8-2 lead, capped by a Morgan Jones steal on Hunterdon’s side of the court before she delivered on a spinning jump shot in the paint.

Jones ended the first quarter with a buzzer-beating three-pointer, giving the Lady Warriors a 13-9 lead at the close.

Kyierah Dempsey-Toney kicked off the second period with a layup, stretching the Lady Warriors’ lead to 15-9.

With 2:33 left in the first half, Jones once again stole the ball on the Hunterdon side, took it back herself and scored, giving the Lady Warriors a 22-18 lead.

North Hunterdon outscored the Lady Warriors 5-1 in the last two minutes of the half, taking a 23-22 lead into the locker room at the buzzer.

The Lady Warriors grabbed the lead back, 25-23, on a three-pointer by Iyanna Cotton.

The Lady Warriors built a 33-25 lead late in the third period, capped by four quick points by Jones. They extended that lead to 10 points, but a scoring run by North Hunterdon whittled that down before taking a four-point lead in the last several minutes of the period.

Cotton broke the Lady Warriors’ drought with a layup, cutting teh North Hunterdon lead to 39-37, and Dempsey-Toney tied the game a 39 with a spinning jump shot in the paint.

With 3:40 left in the game, Midgette gave the Lady Warriors a 41-39 lead by sinking both ends of a one-and-one.

With the game locked at 42, Demspey-Toney was fouled taking a successful shot, and then converted the and-one for a 45-42 Franklin lead.

That lead was boosted by a three-pointer by Erica Jackson, 48-42, with 3:21 left in the game.

With North Hunterdon in bonus, Jones sank both ends of a one-and-one to give the Lady Warriors a 50-43 lead with just over a minute left.

Jackson scorfed after bringing down an offensive rebound, boosting Franklin’s lead to 52-43, after which North Hunterdon scored to cut the lead to 52-45.

Midgette connected on half of a double-bonus foul shot, and North Hunterdon ended the game with a buzzer-beater, leaving the score at 53-47.

Lady Warriors Head Coach Audrey Taylor said the girls were feeling a little rusty after the long layoff.

“We just got back from being off for 11 days so I knew we would have to work through the rough patches and find a way to allow the good things to motivate us,” she said. “They fought through their mistakes and pulled out a win.”

With the win, the Lady Warriors advance to 2-0 for the season. The Lady Warriors’ next game is February 16, at Hillsborough High School.

Here are some scenes from the game:

Your Thoughts

comments

