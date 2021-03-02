Quantcast

Lady Warriors Fall To Undefeated Lions, 51-45

Added by Bill Bowman on March 1, 2021.
Kyierah Dempsey-Toney goes in for the score March 1 in the Lady Warriors’ game against Mt. St. Mary’s.

Kyierah Dempsey-Toney and Christina Midgette both scored double-doubles in the Lady Warriors’ losing effort to Mt. St. Mary’s, 51-45, on March 1.

The game was the quarter-final of the Blue Division in the Skyland Conference Tournament. a new concoction by the NJSIAA in the Age of COVID.

The Lady Warriors got off the blocks quickly, building as much as a 6-point lead in the first period, ending with a 1-point advantage, 13-12.

But dogged defense and some timely three-point shooting by the Lions erased that lead in the second period, with Mt. St. Mary’s leading 25-20 at the halftime buzzer.

Franklin put up a valiant fight in the final two frames of the game – even outscoring their opponents 14-11 in the third period – but they could not overcome the intensity of the 13-0 Lions.

Midgette finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds, and Dempsey-Toney contributed 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Erica Jackson scored eight points, Morgan Jones scored five points, and Iyanna Cotton scored four points.

Here are some scenes from the game:

