Kittens Ready for Their Forever Homes

We have kittens! They are of varying colors, ages, and sizes. We have males and females of the adorable variety. All are ready to go to their fur-ever homes! Please be aware that since all kittens are spayed or neutered prior to adoption, the smallest kittens we have available are at least 2 pounds and at least 9 weeks old.

**Please Note: the kitten in the photo is for posting purposes only and may/may not be visually similar to kittens at the Franklin Township Animal Shelter**

COVID-19 Protocol: Adoptions will be done by appointment only. If you see a pet you are interested in please call the Franklin Township Animal Shelter at: (732)-873-2500 ext. 6255 and leave a message with your name, phone number, and the name of the pet you are interested in.

The adoption fee is $60 per pet with additional discounts available for adopting two animals together. All animals from the Franklin Township Animal Shelter are spayed/neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on all age-appropriate shots prior to adoption. Cats have also been tested for feline leukemia and FIV.

We have the perfect accessory for your new pet! A custom Franklin Reporter & Advocate pet tag! Click here for more information and to order! (Collar not included).

All information is supplied by the Franklin Animal Shelter, 475 DeMott Lane, Somerset, next to the municipal building. Shelter hours are 12-3 p.m., Tuesday through Friday and 12-6 p.m. Saturdays. The shelter phone number is (732) 873-2500, ext. 6255. They can also be reached by email at katie.nordhaus@twp.franklin.nj.us, and you may visit their Web site.