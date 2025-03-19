Kelley Guerrero named Interim Pine Grove Manor School Principal

INTERIM ONCE AGAIN – Kelley Guerrero speaks at the March 18 Board of Education meeting after she was named interim Principal at Pine Grove Manor Elementary School.

As she did just three months earlier, Kelley Guerrero found herself in front of the Board of Education on March 18, thanking them for naming her the interim principal of a district school.

Then it was Franklin High School, this time it was Pine Grove Manor Elementary School. Guerrero was named to fill the vacancy left by Genesi Miles, who in February was tapped to lead Franklin High School.

“I am honored and excited to become the Interim Principal at Pine Grove Manor Elementary School,” Guerrero said.

“It has been incredibly rewarding to serve as both the Vice-Principal and Interim Principal at Franklin High School,” she said. “I’ve always said that while I don’t have children of my own, I have 2,100 plus students in my care. The class of 2025 will always have a special place in my heart and I’m committed to supporting them throughout the remaining months as seniors.”

Guerrero thanked the staff and community in the district for helping her, and said that, “as I transition to Pine Grove Manor, I look forward to working closely with dedicated staff, students, and families to continue fostering a positive and engaging learning environment. I’m committed to supporting the school’s vision and ensuring a smooth transition during this interim period.”

“Together we will build on the strong foundation that already exists and work toward providing the best possible education for our students,” she said. “Thank you for your ongoing support. I’m excited to embark on this new chapter with the team at Pine Grove and look forward to contributing to the success of the school.”

School Board vice-president Dennis Hopkins, sitting in for president Ardaman Singh, noted that Guerrero has been at several recent Board meetings.

“So that shows that you are a rising star,” he said. “We are definitely excited and expect you to hold down the helm for the rest of the year and then we’ll see where it goes.”

