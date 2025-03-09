International Women’s Day Celebrated At Township Library

CELEBRATING WOMEN – Township Councilwoman Kimberly Francois, Somerset County Commission Director Shanel Robinson, Somerset County Surrogate Tina Jalloh, and Township Deputy Mayor Shepa Uddin (left to right) talk to attendees at the March 7 Thinai America International Women’s Day celebration at the Township Library.

Celebrating the successes of local women in politics was the theme of the International Women’s Day observance held March 7 at the Franklin Township Library’s main branch on DeMott Lane.

Sponsored by Thinai America, the event featured commentary from Somerset County Commission Director Shanel Robinson, Deputy Mayor Shepa Uddin, Township Councilwoman Kimberly Francois, and Somerset County Surrogate Bernice “Tina” Jalloh.

The event also featured dance by the ThiruParai Kulu troupe.

“It was a great day today with sharing their inspiring stories about how they got into politics and what’s the responsibilities, achievements, as a woman they do, and the challenges, and then how the youngsters can get into politics,” said Balamurugan Ganesan, Thinai America’s director.

Francois (D-At Large), had a very simple reason for participating in the event.

“Because it’s National Women’s Day, and I am a woman, and I support all women’s events,” she said.

Uddin said she wanted to specifically recognize the Franklin Township Women’s Club, which will be celebrating its centennial in 2028.

“I wanted to make sure that people knew all the valuable things that they’re doing,” she said.

“But more importantly, it’s women empowerment,” Uddin said. “We want to make sure that our women leaders are being recognized, as well as empowering our youngsters that are here today, and just being here as a community. I think it’s important that we continue to support one another and empower each other.”

Robinson, a former Township Councilwoman, said she thought it important to recognize women’s achievements.

“The contributions that women have made to our society have gone unrecognized in a way that we should be celebrating more,” she said.

Here are some scenes from the dance troupe:

