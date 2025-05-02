In Your Opinion: The Ukrainian Cultural Center Should Not Be Sold

By Elizabeth Hucul.

The Franklin Reporter published an article on April 2, 2025 about the redevelopment and demolition of the Ukrainian Cultural Center on Davidson Avenue by the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the USA (UOC of USA). I would like to voice a few of my concerns regarding the content of the article.

I write both as a central New Jersey native, having grown up in South Bound Brook, and a Ukrainian-American who has benefited from the existence of the Ukrainian Cultural Center and the associated Ukrainian School.

First and foremost, the demolition of the Ukrainian Cultural Center is strongly opposed by both the Ukrainian and Ukrainian-American diaspora. When first learned of the proposal to liquidate the center and sell the land, there were small demonstrations of protest. Today, many are hurt, disappointed, and angry that the sale of the center is happening without the consideration of the diaspora and the Cultural Center’s significance to our cultural heritage.

I reiterate, the diaspora was not consulted in the plans to sell the Cultural Center. In fact, many are still unaware these plans are even in motion. Especially during a time when the very existence of the Ukrainian culture is under attack, both literally and figuratively, the Cultural Center represents the Ukrainian spirit, and the perseverance and preservation of the Ukrainian culture, language, and heritage.

Construction of the Ukrainian Cultural Center was initiated by His Eminence Patriarch Mystyslav, of beloved memory. The completion of the center would mark the 1,000th anniversary of the baptism of Ukraine (1988), in memory of the many churches and libraries destroyed in Ukraine under Soviet occupation. I would like to highlight that the birth of the Cultural Center was through the tithing and generosity of the Ukrainian and Ukrainian-American diaspora, in hopes that future generations, of all cultures, could benefit from its existence. Many weddings, events, and dance competitions from folks of all walks of life and cultural identities have taken place in the Ukrainian Cultural Center throughout the years.

Although on Church property, the Cultural Center does not belong to Church leadership: it belongs to the people. Put shortly, it is not theirs to sell.

I hope that in light of these statements and public opinion, the Historic Preservation Advisory Commission may reconsider its preliminary approval. Many Ukrainians have lived, worked, and contributed to the county for decades and generations. Today, we hope our neighbors will stand with us in solidarity and to call for the transparency of motive and action behind the sale of our Ukrainian Cultural Center.

Please do not erase our identity, history, and preservation of culture. We hope you will choose the dignity of culture and heritage over paving our stories for just another big, blank warehouse.

