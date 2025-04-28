In Your Opinion: Thanks To Tour De Franklin Organizers

By Bill Connell.

I just spent a fine but windy day riding for the Tour De Franklin Food Bank. I didn’t say another fine day because two years ago I got wet; very, very wet. Still , at the end of the ride I knew I supported a good cause. A short-term loss for a longer benefit. I say longer, not long, because all we are doing is maintaining a constant need, food insecurity .

Our team is The Hops and Props Experience. Even though we’re retired, we still get together for other things, including the Franklin Food Bank Ride. The name represents you can work and have fun at same time, well, not exactly the same time. I brought up the fact that maybe we should rebrand ourselves for medical issues of late middle age. No one wanted to do that.

I leave it to the current thearter arts community to generate their own magic. My old boss, but still my friend, Terri Seggio, used to say “it’s magic”. I used to whisper in her ear, ”You crazy lady, it’s not even close to magic. It’s planning, math, science, enthusiasm, and tenacity.”

All that said, I was part of something that takes effort. Luckily for me (and Mrs Seggio) we were able to build something that lasted for many years. Many people passed through, and many people stayed, but all gave their all to help kids excel. Feeding the emotional hunger of kids who just needed it, not just their own. The effort adults made to give that to them is respected , and appreciated … but should never be the focus. Do it because you may be emotionally developing the next President of the United States.

Knowing all this, thank you to founders of the Tour de Franklin. You created something that outlasted you and does nothing but tie the community together. To quote Strava: Kudos

Thank you to all who donated to the Food Bank or our team.

