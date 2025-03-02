In Your Opinion: Stand United Against Hate

By Township Councilmember Ed Potosnak.

Likely by now you seen, or heard, about a sign with a picture of a child and the words “penis” and “vagina” on DeMott Lane.

Once again, the zebra has shown its true stripes. Hate.

The statement they are making on DeMott Lane ignores basic biology and the fact that many people are born intersex.

Unfortunately, it reeks of fear and weakness—rather than acknowledge science and physiology.

They are trying to divide our community, nation, and the world with an “us-versus-them” dynamic.

Transgender people are few in number, but there are many allies, and I stand in solidarity with them. All of us are facing a test. Each forthcoming day we will need to ask, do we say nothing because it is not us, or do we stand up for our neighbors? I’m reminded of the poem “First they Came.”

The state department has deleted transgender from its travel advisory webpage from LGBT to LGB, but as an openly gay man I’m just two letters away from being eliminated from the State Department website myself — others may not be on the travel warning page and are feeling more comfortable — let me be clear, it’s time for all us to stand together against division and hate.

If we don’t stand united and actively root out lies and division aimed at the transgender community today, before too long each of our identifies will be splashed on that same sign and targeted with hate.

