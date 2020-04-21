In Your Opinion : Help Health Care Workers By Following Instructions

By Bill Connell, Somerset.

To get to the bottom of what I am about to say, think about yourself. How many of us have trouble dealing with a problem at home or at work because of the personal peril? Imagine not having that choice.

I am sure I am not alone in worrying about the overuse of the word “Hero.” There is a line between a decent person and hero but God knows I have no way of finding it lately. There are a lot average people doing some really remarkable work. Not to mention Pluto the Talking Schnauzer.

There is a lot of focus on hospital workers and nurses right now, but the fact is their situation has not changed. They do it every day. Just the volume has changed. On the average day they can change the bed pan of an 80-year-old man, deal with a teenager who put glass through his hand or deal with a middle-aged father who just learned his “American Cuisine” days are over and 100 other things unique. All the while, pushing through the personality barriers to get their job done. All they can do is stand in door frame, take a squirt of hand sanitizer and make the best of it.

This all beyond the pale so it takes a while to realize how things are affecting you. In the end it was not the use of Hero that bothered me, I just think it oversimplifies things. The tidal wave of drama coming off the TV sort of desensitizes you. Hospital workers have to overcome their anxiety every day, 12 hours at a time, with no end in sight.

The least we can all do is follow instructions.

Good luck out there, and thank you all.