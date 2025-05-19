In Your Opinion: Get Involved In Local Government

By Jenny C. Kafas.

About a year ago, I moved back to Franklin Township after graduating college feeling like I needed to start actually being the change I want to see in the world. I have always prided myself on being informed, reading the news, and not shying away from having convictions about issues I care about, but with all of that I was really only complaining in safe spaces with people who share my views.

I think for all of us it is easy to feel like our voices don’t matter. When our federal and state governments propose a new bill or legislation, whether we agree with it, want to make adjustments, or disagree completely, our opinions often become mute unless it’s Election Day, which only comes about every other year. A year ago, when I moved home, our government felt like a big, frustrating machine; but I was viewing my government from a very narrow lens.

So, what changed in the last year?

In an issue of the Franklin Times, the Franklin Township Environmental Commission (FTEC) published an article calling on all of us with lawns to “Save the Mow ‘til Earth Day”. Similar campaigns have popped up around the world and I had become a staunch supporter of them. My friends and family, and just about no one else knew I felt this way. I decided to attend their next meeting. After all, if there’s anything I love to do, it’s preach to a choir.

This meeting was when my perspective on government really changed. For the first time ever, I had people in power listen to me – and they were excited to hear what I had to say!

The mission of the FTEC is “to preserve and protect our precious natural resources and quality of life in all parts of the township”. You may remember them for the annual John Clyde Memorial Stream Clean Up, their work with Sustainable Jersey, their various events and film screenings, or from their booths at different events in town. They also monitor new site plans to make sure they are environmentally friendly, help make our town ordinances climate conscious, and do so much more.

At future meetings I was not only listened to, but when I presented ideas to them, they would follow up with an action plan. The FTEC’s dedication to their mission is genuine and refreshing. For me, it was empowering to be in a room full of people who care about the same exact things I do and have the power and know-how to work toward their goals that make Franklin Township an exceptionally climate and environmentally conscious place.

Since attending that first meeting, I have attended several more, had the pleasure of getting to know our commissioners, and became a volunteer for the FTEC. Among other things, you may recognize me from the Franklin Reporter and Advocates’ “Leave the Leaves” article, my commentary during the EC meetings, or more recently my efforts this year for the Save The Mow ‘til Earth Day campaign.

This is my call for you to get involved in our local government. There are people working for you who want to hear your voice. Franklin Township has an exceptional community and many commissions and advisory groups that could greatly benefit from your opinions and/or expertise. If you’re not sure where to start, visit our township website and check out our committees and commissions, find out when they meet, and attend a meeting. You’ll learn what they do and where you may fit in. Volunteering is tailored to your expertise and time commitment. It could be as simple as attending meetings when you can and sharing opinions and ideas during public comment periods.

If my experience with the FTEC resonates with you, they are always looking for volunteers. They meet every first and third Monday of the month at 7pm in the large conference room of the municipal building. If their mission isn’t quite your thing, then find a commission that is. You are not powerless, and your voice deserves to be heard.

“Recognize that local government is not the lowest form of government in an ecosystem of governments, but the highest form of coordination and advocacy for your community,”

– Charles Marohn

