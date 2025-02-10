ICYMI: Lady Warriors Advance To Semifinals In Somerset County Tourney

LINING UP THE SHOT – Senior Precious Wheeler prepares to sink one of the three free-throws she converted during the February 8 SCIT game against Pingry.

It was touch-and-go for most of the game, but the Franklin High School Lady Warriors mounted an explosive fourth quarter to top Pingry, 57-49, in the Somerset County Tournament quarterfinal round on February 8.

Franklin jumped ahead early, taking the first quarter 20-13. But Pingry regrouped in the second quarter, and left the hardwood holding a slim 29-27 lead.

Pingry also took the third quarter, ending the frame with a 43-30 lead.

The two teams traded leads several times during the first three quarters.

The Lady Warriors shut down Pingry in the fourth quarter, 17-5, sealing their victory with a series of foul shots in the last minute of the game.

Junior Alissa Myers and Sophomore Aleah Sunkins led all Franklin scorers with 11 points. Sunkins also contributed eight rebounds, four assists and two blocks, while Myers recorded seven rebounds, six assists and a steal.

Senior Precious Wheeler and Sophomore Alivia Stewart each scored nine points, with Stewart recording five rebounds, an assist, and a steal, and Wheeler contributing five rebounds, three assists, and a block.

Freshman Jamila McRiney scored eight points and had five rebounds and an assist.

Freshman Nola Bright scored six points, with six rebounds, three blocks, and a steal.

Junior Gianna Mattia contributed three points, with six rebounds and two assists.

The Lady Warriors move on to meet top-ranked Gil St. Bernards in the tournament’s semifinal round at 2:30 on February 15, at home.

Here are some scenes from the game:

