Holiday Toy Drive At TD Bank Ballpark December 1st – 12th

Bridgewater, NJ- The Somerset Patriots, the Double-A Affiliate of the New York Yankees, have announced that the team will collect toys at TD Bank Ballpark for Central Jersey Toys For Tots.

From Tuesday, December 1st through Saturday, December 12th, TD Bank Ballpark will be a drop-off site for new, unwrapped toys that will be donated to those in need this holiday season.

“We usually would host an event for the holidays in the Team Store, but we felt for the safety of our fans and staff, that we would transition to more of an ongoing collection this year,” said Somerset Patriots President/General Manager Patrick McVerry. “In following all New Jersey’s COVID-19 guidelines, this is the best way for us to keep everyone safe and continue our tradition of helping those in need around the holidays.”

Toys can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm and Saturday from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. Anyone participating in the toy collection must abide by social distancing protocols in place at TD Bank Ballpark and wear a mask at all times on site.

The Somerset Patriots Team Store will be open for holiday shopping with a 50% off special to anyone that donates toys during the collection.

The Somerset Patriots have collected thousands of toys around the holidays each year through the generosity of fans and the community.

“While this will be a different way to do the event in 2020, it is the right way,” said Somerset Patriots Manager Emeritus Sparky Lyle, who usually attends the annual event to meet fans and sign autographs. “We need to follow the state guidelines and do our part to keep people safe. I look forward to seeing everyone again soon at the ballpark in what is already shaping up to be an incredible year.”

